Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend buys rapper a Bentley for her 31st birthday

Photo: Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion's basketball player partner splashed out on a Bentley for her 31st birthday (15.02.26).



The Miami Blue singer is dating NBA star Klay Thompson, 36, and after the pair's romantic getaway came to an end, the rap superstar revealed her man got her a baby blue Bentley.



Alongside a series of snaps from the birthday vacation, she shared some shots of her new ride with a giant blue bow placed on the bonnet: She captioned the Instagram carousel: “Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over.



“A time was definitely had. THANK YOU BABY.”



The WAP hitmaker, who went public with her romance with the Dallas Mavericks last July, recently gushed that she feels "comfy" with Klay.



The rapper told People: "I don't never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to.



"I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest."



Megan attended therapy and worked on herself before Klay walked into her life.



The rap star explained: "I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me.



"I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right."



She went on: "This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable. I'm comfy, babe!"



Meanwhile, Nneka Onuorah previously hailed Megan as the "definition of strength".



The director helmed the rap star's Prime Video documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, and Nneka praised the "resilience" of the Mamushi hitmaker.



Nneka told TIME: "Most of us say we're strong, but we've never had millions of people every day lying on us, saying negative things about us.



"I commend Megan for her resilience throughout this process to still come out on top. She truly is the definition of strength to me."



In the documentary, Megan insisted that she no longer worries about public criticism.



The rapper said: "I do feel like I’m getting in a place where I really don’t care. I only care about my damn self. For the first time since my mama was alive, I’m taking care of myself, because I want to feel good."