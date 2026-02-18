Entertainment News

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams tapped for Baba Yaga drama at Crave

Photo: The Canadian Press Hudson Williams arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Heated Rivalry" breakout Hudson Williams is bouncing from hockey romance to folklore fable on the off-season.

Crave says the Kelowna-born, Kamloops-raised actor will star in the new drama "Yaga," based on the Baba Yaga myth, in his first TV project since "Heated Rivalry" debuted last year.

He's due to star alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for her role in "The Matrix," Noah Reid from "Schitt's Creek" and Clark Backo of "Letterkenny."

The series is based on the hit play by Kat Sandler, which reimagines the Slavic myth of a child-eating witch who lives in a hut made of chicken bones as a small-town mystery thriller with a compelling female anti-hero.

Williams will portray Henry Park, the heir to a powerful fishery who has disappeared, while Reid will play Rapp, a detective who's come to town to solve the mystery.

Moss plays Katherine, who Crave describes as "a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men."

Sandler is writer and showrunner on the half-hour drama series, which is currently filming its eight-episode first season.

There's no word on when it will debut.