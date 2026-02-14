285329
282567
Entertainment News  

Huge floats, wild costumes and nonstop street parties: Brazil Carnival in photos

Huge floats, wild costumes

Silvia Izquierdo, Andre Penner And Bruna Prado, The Associated Press - Feb 14, 2026 / 10:23 am | Story: 599300

The world’s biggest party is back as Carnival celebrations return to Brazil with glittery, outrageous costumes, samba rhythms ringing out until dawn and hundreds of raucous roaming parties flooding the streets.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Fun For Valentine's Day

Fun For Valentine's Day

Galleries | February 14, 2026
The Tango

Chris Hemsworth 'bribed' daughter

Showbiz | February 14, 2026
The Tango

Treats for the horses

Must Watch | February 14, 2026
The Tango

So excited!

Must Watch | February 14, 2026
The Tango

Weekend Dose- February 14, 2026

Daily Dose | February 14, 2026


285307
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
282630


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


280162
285304



285305
284858