Huge floats, wild costumes and nonstop street parties: Brazil Carnival in photos
Huge floats, wild costumes
Revelers attend the Carmelitas street party on the first official day of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
The world’s biggest party is back as Carnival celebrations return to Brazil with glittery, outrageous costumes, samba rhythms ringing out until dawn and hundreds of raucous roaming parties flooding the streets.
