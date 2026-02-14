Rupert Grint 'picks and chooses' his roles
Rupert Grint has been able to "pick and choose" his roles thanks to the success of Harry Potter.
The 37-year-old actor shot to international stardom as a child, as he played Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011, and Rupert now admits that the franchise changed his life and his career.
The actor - who starred in the film franchise alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson - told Variety: "I’m very aware of that privilege.
"It was hard work, but those movies have allowed us to pick and choose, which is just such a gift. Obviously it doesn’t mean you’re always going to choose the right thing. But I do feel very lucky for that."
Rupert feels fortunate that he doesn't face financial pressures to accept work.
The movie star also confessed that he's "not ridiculously ambitious".
Rupert - who has Wednesday, five, and Goldie, ten months, with his partner Georga Groome - shared: "I love working, but I also just love being at home, hanging out and being a dad. I’m not ridiculously ambitious."
Meanwhile, Rupert previously admitted to feeling jealous of the Gallagher brothers.
The actor loves the "attitude" and "confidence" of Noel and Liam Gallagher, and he wishes he also had the ability to "just not care".
Rupert explained to NME: "I wish I was a Gallagher. I actually wish I was a Gallagher more than I wish I was in a band. I love their attitude. I wish I had that confidence. That ability to just not care.
"I’ve never met them. I was supposed to the day they split up. I think I live close to one of them so I’ve probably seen the back of Liam Gallagher’s head or something."
Rupert went to his first-ever music gig alongside Emma Watson, when he was just 11 years old.
The actor watched Shakira at Wembley Arena in London, and he even got the chance to meet the chart-topping pop star.
He said: "I went with Emma. I’d never been to a gig like that. I’d been to, like, banger racing previously. That’s the only time I think I’d seen any sort of mass gathering of people there just to watch one thing."
