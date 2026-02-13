Canadian films sank by more than 40 per cent at box office in 2025, says Telefilm
Canadian films sank at box
Canadian films took a dramatic nosedive at the domestic box office in 2025, according to new data from Telefilm Canada.
While total Canadian box office revenue edged up 0.2 per cent to $836.9 million last year, homegrown titles saw revenues plunge by more than 40 per cent, marking one of the weakest performances of the past decade.
Canadian films generated $13.9 million in 2025, down from $23.5 million in 2024 — a 40.9 per cent year-over-year decline. The result makes 2025 the third lowest performing year of the past ten, ahead of only the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2022.
The drop follows two relatively strong rebound years: $29.3 million in 2023 and $23.5 million in 2024.
While 139 Canadian films were released last year, only three surpassed the $1 million threshold. Quebec comedy "Menteuse" was the top performer, pulling in $2.6 million, while children's film's "Ma belle-mère est une sorcière" and "Night of the Zoopocalypse" generated more than $1.1 million each.
The sharpest decline occurred in French-language screenings, falling $11.3 million in 2025, down 45.5 percent from the year before. This is significant, as Quebec films have regularly driven Canadian box-office revenue.
English-language Canadian films fell more modestly, generating $2.7 million, down 7.9 per cent.
Of all the films screened in Canada last year, video-game blockbuster "A Minecraft Movie" topped the box office, generating nearly $45 million. Next came tentpole films "Jurassic World: Rebirth" and "Superman," which both surpassed $30 million.
