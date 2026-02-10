Entertainment News

King Charles expresses 'profound concern' over Epstein allegations

Photo: (c) Getty Images

King Charles is profoundly concerned by allegations relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's "conduct".



Buckingham Palace has confirmed that it's prepared to support the police as they consider allegations against the 65-year-old royal, who is the younger brother of the King.



A Palace spokesperson said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.



"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.



"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”



Thames Valley Police is currently assessing whether there are grounds to investigate a complaint by Republic, a high-profile anti-monarchy group, which reported Mountbatten-Windsor for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets.



The royal has been accused of sharing sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex offender, from his role as a UK trade envoy.



Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales previously confessed to being "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations from the Epstein files.



The royal couple addressed the controversy before embarking on a trip to Saudi Arabia.



A spokesperson for William and his wife Catherine told media: "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."



The Epstein files are a collection of documents - including interviews with witnesses and victims, emails and items confiscated from Epstein's properties - which have been made public by the United States Department of Justice.



Andrew - who has denied any wrongdoing - was stripped of his title and royal privileges by King Charles last October, and is now living on the Sandringham Estate amid the scandal.