Kim Kardashian and Sir Lewis Hamilton attend Super Bowl together

Kim and Lewis Hamilton

Photo: © Famous

Kim Kardashian has made her first public appearance with Sir Lewis Hamilton at the Super Bowl.



The 45-year-old reality star first sparked rumours she was dating the seven-time Formula One World Champion earlier this month when they flew from the UK to Paris together, and on Sunday (08.02.26), they took their seats next to each other at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium to watch the flagship NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.



The Kardashians star donned a black furry coat, sunglasses and a huge choker necklace and could be seen chatting away and smiling at Lewis in footage circulating on social media.



It was claimed a few days ago that Kim's loved ones are pleased she has enjoyed a "few dates" with Lewis, 41.



A source told Us Weekly magazine: "She has felt ready to put herself back out there recently.



"Everyone around her wants her to be happy after everything she has gone through."



Kim has dated the likes of Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr since her acrimonious split from ex-husband Kanye West, while Lewis was previously in a high-profile, on-off relationship with pop star Nicole Scherzinger.



The All's Fair actress recently insisted she and the Stronger rapper will always be "family", no matter how strained things are between them.



The brunette beauty - who has North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six, with the rapper - said on the Khloe in Wonderland podcast: "At the end of the day, we’re always family.



"I always look at it that way, no matter what’s going on. There are times when I have to be super protective and there are times when, at any moment, I would love that relationship. I’ve always said that."



The Skims founder also revealed what she's looking for in her next boyfriend.



The reality TV star shared: "Good morals and values, a calm person, dependable. Takes accountability. I think that’s my number one thing."



Kim also previously admitted that dating has become "less and less appealing" to her since her divorce and she is content without a man in her life.



Speaking in a confessional on The Kardashians, she said: "You get really comfortable the longer you're single. "You get really comfortable being single and the thought of you sharing a bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing because you get set in your ways."