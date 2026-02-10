Entertainment News

Drake loses $1M on Super Bowl bet

Photo: © Getty Images

Drake lost $1million on a Super Bowl bet.



The God's Plan hitmaker revealed on Instagram on Saturday (07.02.26) that he had backed the New England Patriots to win during Sunday's (08.02.26) NFL showpiece game, but their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks meant he missed out on an estimated return of $ $2,950000.



Drake had shared a photo of his bet and wrote: “Bet against me if you dare."



Actor Mark Wahlberg - an avid Patriots fan - approved of his decision, commenting: "SMART MAN [cheering hands and heart emojis]".



However, others joked that the Hotline Bling rapper had condemned the side to a loss due to the viral Drake Curse theory.



One fan wrote ahead of the game: “Bro already lost the fight before the battle starts."



Another posted: "Drake, you my guy, but holy you’re cursed when it comes to betting on sports. I know every single time to take the opposite of whoever you think is going to win, that’s how bad it is.”



The viral theory claims that whatever team Drake chooses to support, they end up losing.



In 2016, he lost a $60,000 bet to French Montana over the NBA finals, and last year, he bet $1 million on the Toronto Maple Leafs, only for them to lose to the Florida Panthers.



And ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Drake placed a seven-figure sum on Kansas City Chiefs winning the match, only for them to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.



In 2022, he lost $2 million after a flutter on a UFC bout when the result went the wrong way.



He had backed favourite Israel Adesanya to win against Alex Pereira in November that year, with the hope of netting himself $2.9 million, but the underdog won and took the UFC middleweight title following a technical knockout in the fifth round.



Drake previously laughed off suggestions of a curse.



He said: "The Drake Curse is funny to me, honestly. First of all, the Raptors won a championship, so nobody could ever talk to me about the Drake Curse.



"The Toronto Raptors are NBA Champions. If there was a Drake Curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though."



The Rich Baby Daddy hitmaker admitted he is a "flawed sports better" and noted it is "not my gift".



He added: "I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because, for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out."