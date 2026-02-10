Entertainment News

Steven Spielberg feels 'fascinated with things that cannot be explained'

Spielberg feels 'fascinated'

Photo: (c) Avalon

Steven Spielberg is convinced "there is life off this planet".



The 79-year-old director has helmed a new UFO movie called Disclosure Day, and Spielberg has opened up about his own long-term fascination with the prospect of there being alien life.



In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Universal Pictures, Spielberg says: "I've always been fascinated with things that cannot be explained, and I've made a lot of movies about things that could not be explained, from sharks to saucers.



"When I was just a little kid I remember developing a real curiosity about the sky at night and what's happening up there, and also not the possibility but the guarantee that there is life off this planet."



Spielberg thinks the public more broadly are fascinated by UFOs, too.



He said: "People's questions about what is not only going on in our skies but what is going on in our worlds, in our realities, has reached a critical mass of people's complete fascination with: are we alone, or are we not alone? And if someone knows we're not alone, why have we not been told?"



Meanwhile, Spielberg recently earned EGOT status after winning his first Grammy Award.



The legendary filmmaker joined the exclusive club of award winners earlier this month, as the documentary Music by John Wiliams - which the Jaws director produced - won in the Best Music Film category during the non-televised premiere ceremony before the main show.



Spielberg's Grammy success adds to his four Emmys, three Oscars and his Tony Award.



The director said in a statement: "Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company.



"This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivalled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s (Bouzereau) beautiful film."