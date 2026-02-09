283407
284121
Entertainment News  

Yes, there was a real wedding during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

Halftime show wedding

The Associated Press - Feb 8, 2026 / 9:00 pm | Story: 598420

Yes, the wedding depicted during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was real.

About five minutes into the 13-minute extravaganza at Levi's Stadium, the latter part of a wedding ceremony was shown, with a smiling officiant declaring the couple married, and the husband and wife, both wearing white, shared a kiss as dancers and musicians surrounded them and smiled.

The couple parted to reveal Lady Gaga and Los Sobrinos, a Puerto Rican salsa band who played on Bad Bunny's most recent album and at his Puerto Rican residency. They played part of Gaga's “Die With a Smile” before Bad Bunny joined the scene for his hit “Baile Inolvidable.”

He danced amid the wedding guests and the embracing couple.

After the show, his representative confirmed that the couple had actually been married during the show. The unnamed husband and wife had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, but he said they should instead be part of his halftime show.

The artist served as a witness and signed their marriage certificate. There was a real cake too.

The wedding scene, which recreated a small outdoor plaza, was part of the show's greater celebration of Puerto Rico.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Wedding Disasters

Wedding Disasters

Galleries | February 08, 2026
The Tango

Quinton Aaron 'laughing and smiling'

Showbiz | February 08, 2026
The Tango

Figuring out the fridge

Must Watch | February 08, 2026
The Tango

Finishing the job

Must Watch | February 08, 2026
The Tango

Sunday Dose- February 8, 2026

Daily Dose | February 08, 2026


276379
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
275998


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


280896
281211



279912
279898