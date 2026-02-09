Yes, there was a real wedding during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
Halftime show wedding
Yes, the wedding depicted during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was real.
About five minutes into the 13-minute extravaganza at Levi's Stadium, the latter part of a wedding ceremony was shown, with a smiling officiant declaring the couple married, and the husband and wife, both wearing white, shared a kiss as dancers and musicians surrounded them and smiled.
The couple parted to reveal Lady Gaga and Los Sobrinos, a Puerto Rican salsa band who played on Bad Bunny's most recent album and at his Puerto Rican residency. They played part of Gaga's “Die With a Smile” before Bad Bunny joined the scene for his hit “Baile Inolvidable.”
He danced amid the wedding guests and the embracing couple.
After the show, his representative confirmed that the couple had actually been married during the show. The unnamed husband and wife had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, but he said they should instead be part of his halftime show.
The artist served as a witness and signed their marriage certificate. There was a real cake too.
The wedding scene, which recreated a small outdoor plaza, was part of the show's greater celebration of Puerto Rico.
