Bianca Censori insists Kanye West hasn't forced her into public nudity stunts

It was her choice

Bianca Censori has insisted Kanye West hasn't forced her to appear naked in public.



The 31-year-old star - who married the controversial rapper in 2022 - has broken her silence after their relationship has spent years in the headlines for her provocative outfits, including at the Grammy Awards in February last year, where she arrived in a fur coat before revealing a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.



Insisting it was her own choice every time she's been seen nude, Bianca told Vanity Fair magazine: “I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do."



She added that she and Kanye "work on her outfits together", and she's happy to discuss her outfits with someone she considers a genius.



She said: "So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’...



"If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”



Bianca admitted that she has long had "an obvious obsession with nudity", which came across in her work.



She said: "I was naked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork.”



She also didn't mind people, as she sees it, misrepresenting her nudity as attention seeking instead of a statement about sexuality and control.



She added: "I’ve never gone home and cried myself to sleep over anything anyone has said, because it interests me when the reaction is not the intention, because that’s just what lives within everybody.



"I was explaining this to somebody once, and he said, ‘Well, your intention was lost.’



"It’s okay that the intention was lost. It doesn’t matter. I was able to express myself. That’s all that mattered.”



In the wide-ranging interview, Bianca was also asked if she is antisemitic - she said "no" while insisting "the fact that antisemitism is mainstream is terrifying" - as she opened up about her husband's remarks against Jewish people.



Early in 2025, the Stronger rapper came under fire over his controversial behaviour, including praising Adolf Hitler and selling t-shirts emblazoned with a Swastika, a notorious Nazi hate symbol.



He later asked for forgiveness and called for peace, having previously declared: "After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi."



Asked if she ever spoke to Kanye about why he was so focused on Nazism and Jewish people, Bianca insisted despite trying to have that conversation, the answer Ye gave didn't make a lot of sense.



She explained: "You have to think of other obsessions he’s had.



“Because this would have been one that was perceived as damaging — obviously it was damaging. But hasn’t he also had extreme obsessions before?”



Bianca noted she wasn't concerned with the public or a "PR cleanup", as she instead focused on herself and her partner.



She added: "And in the back of my mind, I was like, Okay, eventually we’re going to have this conversation. I would have the opportunity to tell you that I’m not antisemitic.”



Bianca also claimed Kanye recently "met with a rabbit", and he's trying to make amends for his past comments.



She said: “He met with a rabbi recently. You know, he has to go through his process in how he amends that, and I’m here to support and love and be with him.



"I love him so much. We’re like the same person.”