Kim Kardashian insists Kanye West will 'always be family'

Kim Kardashian has insisted her ex-husband Kanye West will "always be family".



The reality TV star is mother to North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six, with the rapper, who she divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage, and she's now declared the former couple will always be close because of their tight bond over their kids.



In an interview with Complex magazine, she said: "We’ll always be family. We both know that. We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids."



Kim made the comments to explain why she had been promoting a pair of boots made by Kanye's Yeezy brand in a recent TikTok video.



Kim has previously admitted she's felt like "snapping" at Kanye over his erratic behaviour but she's always tried to maintain a "healthy" relationship with her ex-husband.



During an episode of her reality show The Karashians, Kim explained: "I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one. "Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can't. I just can't."



She added "They're [the children] gonna know things. They're gonna grow up, they're gonna see. So, it's my job as a mom to make sure that, at a time when that behaviour is happening, to make sure they're protected.



"Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies."



Kim also rejected claims that she has the "luxury of walking away and not dealing (with Kanye) ever again".



She said: "That's not my reality ... We have four kids together. It's very confusing because it'll be all this talk on the internet like, 'I'm keeping the kids.' He's never once called and asked (to see them).



"Then I'll wake up, and it's on Twitter that I'm keeping the kids when it's not true and it's not rational... I can't engage all the time. "It's a divorce, not a kidnapping."



Kim - who has recently been linked to racing driver Lewis Hamilton - also previously admitted that dating has become "less and less appealing" to her since her divorce and she is content without a man in her life.



Speaking in a confessional on The Kardashians, she said: "You get really comfortable the longer you're single. "You get really comfortable being single and the thought of you sharing a bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing because you get set in your ways."