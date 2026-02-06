Entertainment News

Malcolm Gladwell's 'The American Way of Killing' to be released in September

'American Way of Killing'

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - Writer Malcolm Gladwell attends the screening of "Faces of America With Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr." inNew York on Feb. 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

“The Tipping Point” author Malcolm Gladwell's next book will focus on a long-running tragedy in the country's culture, gun violence.

“The American Way of Killing” will come out Sept. 29, Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday.

"'The American Way of Killing' is an argument for looking in unexpected places when trying to understand the American problem of lethal violence,” the publisher's announcement reads in part. “Gladwell explores the profound absurdity of the way the nation handles gun violence through a series of stories — the miracle of a young gunshot victim in Washington D.C., the legal travails of a 17th century English knight, a professor in Alabama with a terrible secret, and a prison in Germany that would be unrecognizable to any American, among others.”

The book's audio edition, narrated by Gladwell, will be produced by Pushkin Industries and published by RBmedia.

Gladwell, 62, is a onetime New Yorker staff writer who hosts the podcast Revisionist History, from which his new book draws material. His bestsellers beside “The Tipping Point” include “Blink,” “Outliers” and “Talking to Strangers.”