Hulk Hogan's match worn WrestleMania boots are up for auction

Hogan's boots at auction

Photo: (c) Avalon

A pair of Hulk Hogan's match worn and signed boots are up for auction.



The WWE legend - who died aged 71 in July 2025 - is one of the most recognisable names in professional wrestling history and helped make the first ever WrestleMania a huge success in 1985.



Over four decades later, Heritage Auctions has posted a pair of The Hulkster's yellow boots from that show, with the current bid priced at $105,000.



Hulk - whose real name was Terry Bollea - signed them in silver ink, writing: "These are my real boots with my real blood on them from MSG."



The listing notes that they have been photo matched to the boots he wore at WrestleMania 1 when he and Mr. T beat 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper and 'Mr Wonderful' Paul Orndorff.



The description reads: "The yellow boots offered here are quintessential to Hogan's look, complementing his red and yellow color scheme that would go on to define his image throughout the 1980s and beyond.



"With their vibrant hue and unmistakable silhouette, these boots became visual trademarks of Hogan's larger-than-life persona and his dominance in the squared circle.



"They are not just part of his gear - they're symbols of a cultural movement that helped usher professional wrestling into the modern era.



"This particular pair has been professionally photo matched to imagery from WrestleMania I, providing rock-solid provenance and direct connection to one of the most influential events in WWE history."



Hogan was laid to rest in August last year at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida.



Among the other mourners at the service were WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Kevin Nash - who was a member of the nWo with Hulk - former WCW Executive Producer Eric Bischoff, the 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase, Adam 'Edge' Copeland and Tito Santana.



WWE co-founder and former chairman Vince McMahon was also there, and delivered a eulogy to his late friend.