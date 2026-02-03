Entertainment News

Ricky Gervais slams Grammy winners for making political speeches

Ricky Gervais has mocked Grammy winners for making political acceptance speeches.



The 64-year-old comedian took to social media on Monday (02.02.26) to post a clip from his monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony in which he told actors not to use their success as a "political platform".



Gervais said then: "If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a political platform to make a political speech.



"You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."



The After Life star captioned the post with an accompanying laugh-crying emoji: "They're still not listening."



Ricky's post comes after a number of stars at Sunday's (01.02.26) Grammys called out the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following protests about the agency's violent approach that have resulted in a number of deaths.



Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny - who won the Album of the Year award for his record Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - said: "ICE out. We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."



Billie Eilish lambasted ICE as she accepted the award for Song of the Year.



She said: "No one is illegal on stolen land. F*** ICE."



Meanwhile, British singer Olivia Dean expressed her support for immigrants in her speech after claiming the Best New Artist gong.



The Man I Need hitmaker said: "I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated."



Several stars - including Justin Bieber and Joni Mitchell - also wore 'ICE out' pins to the ceremony in Los Angeles.



Gervais often ridiculed celebrities when he hosted the Golden Globes on five occasions between 2010 and 2020, something that he describes as the "most nerve-wracking" thing he has ever done.



The Office star said: "It’s the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done.



"It’s the only time I ever get an adrenaline rush or get nervous about stuff because I get one shot at it.



"It’s like taking a penalty. I’ve just got to score.



"All I care about it, ‘I’ve got to do that joke well. I don’t care what they think of it. I don’t care if I’m hated. I don’t care if I have to go into hiding. I just have to say that joke well.’



"If I fluffed the joke – oh my god, I’d never get over it."