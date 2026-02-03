Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian 'is casually dating Sir Lewis Hamilton'

Kim dating Lewis Hamilton

Photo: (c) Getty

Kim Kardashian and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been on "a few dates recently".



The 45-year-old beauty was spotted in Paris with the seven-time Formula One World Champion, and an insider has confirmed that the celebrity duo are "casually" dating.



The source told Us Weekly: "She has felt ready to put herself back out there recently."



Kim finalised her divorce from rap star Kanye West back in 2022, and her family simply want to see her feeling happy.



The insider shared: "Everyone around her wants her to be happy after everything she has gone through."



Kim has dated the likes of Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr since her acrimonious split from Kanye, while Lewis was previously in a high-profile, on-off relationship with pop star Nicole Scherzinger.



Kim actually opened up about her relationship with Kanye in January.



The brunette beauty - who has North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six, with the rapper - said on the Khloe in Wonderland podcast: "At the end of the day, we’re always family.



"I always look at it that way, no matter what’s going on. There are times when I have to be super protective and there are times when, at any moment, I would love that relationship. I’ve always said that."



Kim also revealed what she's looking for in her next boyfriend.



The reality TV star shared: "Good morals and values, a calm person, dependable. Takes accountability. I think that’s my number one thing."



Meanwhile, Kim previously claimed that she doesn't care what people think of her.



Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kim told Interview magazine: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.



"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'



"I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time."