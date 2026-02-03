Entertainment News

Sharon Osbourne felt Ozzy Osbourne's spirit 'in the building' at the Grammy Awards

Felt Ozzy Osbourne's spirit

Sharon Osbourne felt like Ozzy was "definitely in the building" at the Grammy Awards.



The 73-year-old star - whose husband died in July 2025 aged 76 - has shared a heartfelt post thanking Post Malone, Guns N' Roses legends Slash and Duff McKagen, Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Chad Smith and Andrew Wyatt for playing Black Sabbath's War Pigs during Sunday's (01.02.26) ceremony as a tribute to the late Prince of Darkness.



She wrote on X: "Last night was bigger than a performance.



"It was a moment carved into musical history. Reminding everyone that rock isn’t nostalgia - it’s alive, evolving, and still the heartbeat of music.



"Post you were pure magic, a shapeshifter with a voice that can bend into any genre. Slash, Duff, Andrew, Chad you are the master of your craft and complete icons.



"Truly from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Ozzy was definitely in the building."



During the ceremony, Yungblud was honoured for his cover of Changes at Black Sabbath's farewell concert at Villa Park last July - just weeks before the rock icon passed away - as he won the Best Rock Performance Gong.



He was joined on stage by a tearful Sharon Osbourne, and said during his acceptance speech: "The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne, you asked me if there was anything you could do for me. I answered the music was enough. And I can safely say on behalf of all of us, that still stands now and it will do forever. You’ll be with me every time I’m nervous, and on stage at every show.



"God bless rock music, and god bless f****** Ozzy Osbourne!"



Sharon - who was married to Ozzy for more than 40 years - has recently insisted she can't see herself every falling in love again.



One night when he was hugging me tight, you know, he said: 'When I go, do you think you’ll ever get married?’ I’m like, “f*** off, p*** off”. Oh, my God no, never, ever, ever, no'."



She added: "I’m OK. That’s it for now. For so, so many years, we were intertwined.



"It’s very weird to me. You know, when you love someone that much and you’re grieving for them, it’s what I have to live with, and I’ll get used to it. I will. I have to, you know, things move on."