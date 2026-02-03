Entertainment News

Timothee Chalamet feels 'misinterpreted' in his 'quest' for an Oscar

Chalamet's Oscar quest

Photo: © Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet fears his "quest" to win an Oscar has been "misinterpreted".



The 30-year-old screen star has been nominated for the Best Actor prize at the upcoming Academy Awards for his sports drama Marty Supreme - marking the third time he's competed for the trophy after previously landing nods for Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown - but Chalamet is adamant he doesn't want to be seen as just chasing Oscar gold for his own benefit.



During a question-and-answer session at London's Prince Charles Cinema on Sunday (01.02.26), director Richard Curtis asked Chalamet if he wants to win an Oscar and the actor replied: "Listen, yes. But I want to give you context for that, because sometimes I feel like I’ve been misinterpreted in my quest.



"All these award things, they supplement the movie. I’m not going to turn this into a monologue about the crisis of theaters and stuff, but when you go to an awards show, everyone’s participating in an advertisement for each other - in the best sense of the word.



"I’m not saying that in a malicious way. I’m supporting Hamnet and One Battle After Another the way anyone in those movies is supporting Marty Supreme.



"So anything else, yes, it helps to feed into the narrative … everyone’s pursuing it, you know?"



Chalamet went on to add: "[I] didn’t explain myself well there ... I don’t want it to be misinterpreted that the world is in the condition it’s in and I’m going to bed like: 'F*** man, I need that [Oscar].' You know, I’m living on planet Earth."



Curtis went on to grill the actor about his personal life by asking him if he will ever get married.



Chalamet - who is dating reality TV star Kylie Jenner — replied: "Wow, that’s so personal.



Curtis then asked: "Can we come?" and Chalamet said: "Yeah, no - you’re going to get me in trouble, man."



The chat ended with Curtis asking the actor how he wants to be remembered and what he thinks his purpose in life is.



Chalamet said: "These days, it’s paying it forward. When you’re young, you need things to believe in - narratives to believe in, stories to believe in.



"Particularly if you grew up like Marty, particularly if you grew up like me, you believe in figures that make you dream.



"Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer, he had a great quote. He said he was living his 17-year-old dream, or something to that extent. I feel like right now I’m in a position where I’m doing it.



"That’s why I try to own it. I’m not shying away from it, I’m not being fake humble where I don’t feel it. And equally, I’m leaving it behind for someone that I hope I’m inspiring.



"So if they’ve got a f***** up life, they can go,: 'Man, but he’s f****** doing it. And I want to do it like that."