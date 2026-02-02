Photo Gallery: Canadians at the Grammys
Canadians at the Grammys
It was a night of magic for Canadian hitmaker Henry Walter, better known as Cirkut, at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, as the Halifax-raised producer took home two trophies, including producer of the year and best dance pop recording for Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra."
Walter was recognized for his work with Lady Gaga on the gothic dance album “Mayhem,” as well as Rosé and Bruno Mars’ rock-influenced earworm “Apt.” and The Weeknd’s synth-soaked lullaby “Big Sleep.”
The night also saw Justin Bieber deliver a decidedly stripped-down performance, taking the Grammys stage for the first time in four years, rocking nothing but a pair of boxers and socks.
During an earlier ceremony, Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance to accept the Grammy for best historical album for “Joni Mitchell Archives — Volume 4: The Asylum Years,” a box set featuring unreleased material from her personal archives.
Here is a look at some Canadians at Sunday night's show in Los Angeles.
