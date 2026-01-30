Entertainment News

Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dead at 71

Catherine O'Hara has died

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello Catherine O'Hara, a cast member in "The Studio," arrives at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series on Monday, March 24, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last June.

Renowned Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara has died. She was 71 years old.

Multiple media outlets have reported her death, though the cause has not been made public.

The actress began her career on the stage in the early 1970s and became a household name through her performances in Hollywood blockbusters like Home Alone, Beetlejuice and later Schitt's Creek.

Her most recent work came opposite Seth Rogen in the Apple TV+ series, "The Studio." Earlier this month she was nominated for a SAG-AFTRA's award for her performance in that series.



Reflecting on her career in 2024, she told Stylist magazine: "I’m so grateful I learned to do what I’m still trying to do in a world without the internet. I started in a theatre where we improvised every night and it was for that audience only.



"Pre-internet, it was so much easier to try things and not have them critiqued or put down. It allowed you to fail and you have to fail and not be afraid of getting things wrong. If you worry about being judged by strangers, it stifles you.

"Even if you do it subconsciously, you are restraining yourself because you’re aware of the reaction you might get. "That’s so sad. I’m glad I got to fail over and over and to keep trying new things."