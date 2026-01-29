279663
Heated Rivalry creators in spotlight at Canadian media industry conference

Heated Rivalry spotlight

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press - Jan 29, 2026 / 5:56 am | Story: 596749
This image released by Crave shows Hudson Williams, left, and Connor Storrie in a scene from Heated Rivalry. (Crave via AP)
Photo: The Canadian Press
This image released by Crave shows Hudson Williams, left, and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry." 

The creators of hit TV show "Heated Rivalry" will address a Canadian media production industry conference in Ottawa today.

Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady co-created "Heated Rivalry," the Canadian TV show that has become a global phenomenon in recent weeks.

They will speak Thursday morning about what the success of the show says about the potential for the Canadian media sector.

The show was developed for Bell Media’s Crave streaming platform, but was then picked up by HBO Max — leading its main actors to appear on stage at the Golden Globes, on the runway at Milan Fashion week and carrying the torch for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

That brings an unusual dose of star power to the Prime Time conference in Ottawa, which is also set to hear from Culture Minister Marc Miller and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon Thursday.

The annual conference is taking place as global streamers challenge Canadian content financial contribution and disclosure rules implemented under the Online Streaming Act, which the U.S. has identified as a trade irritant.

 

