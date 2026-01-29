Ray J says his heart is 'beating at 25 percent' after hospitalisation

Entertainment News

Ray J says his heart is "only beating 25 percent" after he "almost died" in hospital.



The 45-year-old singer has given fans an update on his health after he was hospitalised in Las Vegas for a severe case of pneumonia earlier this month, having experienced heart pains.



In a recent Instagram video, he said: "My heart's only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right.



"My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I've been in the hospital."



Ray - who has daughter Melody, seven, and son Epik, five, with his estranged wife Princess Love - captioned the post: "Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers."



He revealed his sister Brandy and Love Cabin co-star Shila Hasanoff have been supporting him, and the latter was "sitting in the f****** hospital, just watching me be sick".



He added: "There's a few people that's helped me kind of survive this. I love you, Sheila."



Ray has battled pneumonia before, and needed treatment for the lung infection back in 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic



He told TMZ at the time: "I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying."



Doctors initially assumed he had COVID, which saw him placed on the wing of the hospital dealing with people battling the virus.



After two days and five negative tests, he was moved out of the COVID wing.



In 2024, Ray and his ex Princess revealed their separation.



She told PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "After much reflection, discussion, and counselling, we have come to the difficult realisation that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.



“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being.



"While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."