Entertainment News

Alaia Baldwin Aronow 'faces jail time' over wild alleged altercation in bar bathroom

Aronow 'faces jail time'

Photo: (c) Avalon

Alaia Baldwin Aronow is facing jail time over an alleged altercation with bar staff.



The 33-year-old model - whose sister is Hailey Bieber - was arrested in February 2024 after being accused of assaulting three employees and hitting a bartender with a "used" tampon in a row at a venue in Georgia.



As reported by Us Weekly, this week prosecutors filed four misdemeanour charges for simple battery, simple assault, battery and criminal trespass.



According to documents obtained by the outlet, prosecutors have claimed Alaia - whose parents are Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - hit one person "in the genitals", and "pulled" some hair from another victim's head.



Her arraignment is set for April 23, and if she's convicted, she could face up to a year in prison for the battery charge.



In February 2024, TMZ reported that the owner of Club Elan called police and alleged Alaia got physical with his staff after ending up in the employees-only bathroom.



She was told not to use that restroom and redirected to the public one, but allegedly refused to leave and assaulted three employees.



Bartender Haliegh Cauley told the outlet how she also saw "throw-up to the top of the sink", at which point she waited before returning to the bathroom to check on her.



At this point, she alleged that Alaia flung a "used" tampon at her face.



She recalled: "I said, "Listen, you guys have got to go.' "



Cauley clarified her claim that Alaia swung the tampon at her without letting go, and at that point security were called, and they eventually escorted her out.



As well as pressing charges, at the time the bartender explained she was planning to file a lawsuit "because that's somebody's bodily fluid that touched me".



She added: "That's just not appropriate and that's very uncalled for, especially when somebody's trying to help you."



Alaia has claimed the incident was blown out of proportion and she was acting in self-defence.



A police report shared by E! News said: "Ms. Aronow stated she was forcefully removed from the club.



"She initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, only stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampon."



The report added that while she "initially denied throwing her used tampon", she later said "she did throw it".



Her attorney Drew Findling told TMZ at the time: "On February 24, 2024, Ms. Aronow traveled to Savannah, GA to celebrate the upcoming marriage of a close friend.



"Sadly, what should have been a celebratory girls night out, unfortunately took an unexpected turn.



"Ms. Aronow is embarrassed and saddened by the events of that night and is proactively taking the necessary steps to ensure that it never happens again."