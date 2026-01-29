Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announce pregnancy
Nadia Ferreira is pregnant
Marc Anthony is set to become a dad for an eighth time.
The 57-year-old music star and his wife Nadia Ferreira have announced via social media that they're expecting their second child together.
In a joint post on Instagram, the loved-up couple - who already have a two-year-old son called Marco together - said: "Happy 3rd anniversary. What a huge gift life has given us. God is great.
"Marquito is going to be a big brother. (sic)"
Marc already has Arianna, 31, and Chase, 28, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, Cristian, 24, and Ryan, 22, with his first wife Dayanara Torres, as well as 17-year-old twins Emme and Max with Jennifer Lopez.
Marc has previously made a concerted effort to keep his family life out of the spotlight.
However, the award-winning star opened up about his experience of raising twins in an interview with E! News back in March 2025.
Marc - who married Nadia in 2023 - shared: "If you learned anything after all these years, is whatever they want, whatever they say."
The music star also revealed that he was loving married life with Nadia.
Marc - who was married to Jennifer Lopez between 2004 and 2014 - continued: "No, they’re wonderful. I have a wonderful family, a wonderful wife - Marquito is a year and a half. I'm just enjoying this stage of my life."
Marc also joked about his life with Nadia.
The I Need to Know hitmaker quipped: "I'm proud that I'm not in trouble with my wife. Just give me two hours. I'll screw it up at some point."
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed that her twins aren't very connected to her music career.
The 56-year-old singer - who has also enjoyed significant success as an actress - told E! News: "My kids are not very involved with mom's work. They're like, 'Work, come home, be home for dinner.' That's more what they're concerned about."
