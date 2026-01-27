281809
282332
Entertainment News  

Justin Bieber, Tate McRae lead Juno nominations with six each

Six Juno noms for Bieber

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press - Jan 27, 2026 / 8:10 am | Story: 596372
Singer Justin Bieber watches the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays during the World Series on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Photo: The Canadian Press
Singer Justin Bieber watches the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays during the World Series on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TORONTO — Justin Bieber and Tate McRae lead the Juno nominations this year, with six nods apiece.

The pop stars are both up for artist of the year and album of the year — Bieber for "Swag II" and McRae for "So Close to What."

They'll also face off in the single of the year category with Bieber's lo-fi "Daisies" up against the Y2K throwback "Sports car."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is nominated for five Junos, including album of the year for "Hurry Up Tomorrow" and single of the year for "Cry For Me."

Newcomer Cameron Whitcomb is also in the running for five, including breakthrough artist of the year, single of the year for "Options," album of the year and country album of the year for his debut "The Hard Way."

In the new category Latin music recording of the year, the inaugural nominees are Alex Cuba, Lido Pimienta, Andy Rubal, Isabella Lovestory and Mario Puglia.

The Junos will be handed out at a gala on Saturday, March 28 and during a live broadcast hosted by comedian Mae Martin on Sunday, March 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Wobbly deck

Wobbly deck

Must Watch | January 27, 2026
The Tango

Big puddle

Must Watch | January 27, 2026
The Tango

Daily Dose- January 27, 2026

Daily Dose | January 27, 2026
The Tango

Eric Dane misses awards ceremony

Showbiz | January 27, 2026
The Tango

Pareidolia

Galleries | January 26, 2026


279946
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
281413


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


280641
280658



279912
281819