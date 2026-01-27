Entertainment News

'Definitely my least favourite': Ali Larter doesn't enjoy Landman bikini scenes

Ali Larter doesn't like filming bikini scenes in Landman.



The 49-year-old star often appears scantily-clad in her role as Angela Norris in the Paramount+ series but admits that such scenes are her "least favourite" to shoot.



Ali told People: "I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' Nobody wants to do it.



"Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favourite.



"But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes."



Ali previously revealed how she works extremely hard to remain in strong physical shape for the part.



The Final Destination star said last year: "I work really hard, okay? I'm not pretending that I don't.



"I'm up at 4:30 (am) on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes.



"I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein, all day long. It works for me."



Ali recently explained that she was unable to resist stealing some of Angela's clothing for herself.



She said: "I took the Leddy's cowboy boots, and I have the Agent Provocateur bra from episode seven.



"What else did I steal from her? Oh, a good pair of Wranglers. I have some jeans - got to have them."



The Legally Blonde actress explained how she finds starring as Angela in Landman - which also features Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore in the cast - to be "freeing" as the fiery character is so far removed from her own personality.



Larter said: "Angela walks through life without the fear of judgement of others. She makes up her own rules. And for me, that's so exciting to play, because I'm not like that.



"And you really can't be like that in most areas of life if you want to fit into the societal norms."