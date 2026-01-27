Entertainment News

Brooklyn Beckham 'offered tell-all book deal'

Brooklyn offered tell-all deal

Photo: (c) Avalon

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly been offered the chance to lift the lid on the fall-out with his family in a tell-all book.



The aspiring chef, 26, lashed out at his parents Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in a scathing six-page Instagram post last week in which he insisted he doesn’t want to reconcile due to their poor relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham - now a new report suggests he's been offered a seven-figure deal with Penguin Random House to tell his story in full.



A source told The Sun newspaper: "Everyone is clamouring to get their hands on this. These firms don’t have any loyalty to Victoria and David Beckham, and are happy to pay for Brooklyn to get everything off his chest, especially given his willingness to permanently cut all ties with his parents.



"He clearly has a lot on his mind and now is the time to put the truth on paper. The ball is completely in his and Nicola’s court and their literary options are limitless, especially if Brooklyn really feels like he has a 300-page book in him."



The publication reports Brooklyn and Nicola have also been offered the chance to tell-all in a TV interview. However, there are no details on whether the pair are considering the offers.



In his Instagram takedown, Brooklyn blasted his family over their treatment of his wife Nicola, 31, claimed he has "been controlled" by his parents "for most of my life" and even singled out his mother for hijacking the couple's first dance at their 2023 wedding.



Brooklyn described as the most "uncomfortable" and humiliating moment of his life, prompting speculation about the dance and a slew of online memes.



He wrote: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.



"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.



"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.



"We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."



In his Instagram statement, Brooklyn insisted he does "not want to reconcile” with Victoria or his dad, Sir David Beckham.



He wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.



"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.



"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."