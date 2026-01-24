Entertainment News

Prince Harry condemns Donald Trump's comments about British soldiers in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has hit out at Donald Trump's comments about British soldiers in Afghanistan.



The Duke of Sussex said that the "sacrifices" of British troops who served and died in the Afghanistan War "deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect", after the US President had suggested that Nato troops had "stayed a little back" during two decades of conflict against the Taliban.



Prince Harry - who served on two front-line tours in Afghanistan - stated that he had "lost friends" in the war and that "thousands of lives were changed forever" as a result of the conflict.



The 41-year-old royal said in a statement: "In 2001, Nato invoked Article 5 for the first - and only - time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call.



"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.



"Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.



"Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace."



UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also condemned Trump's "insulting and frankly appalling" remarks and called for the White House chief to apologise.



He said: "I consider President Trump's remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured, and, in fact, across the country."



Starmer added: "If I had misspoken in that way or said those words, I would certainly apologise."



However, the White House has doubled down in its defence of Trump's remarks.



A spokesman told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "President Trump is right - America's contributions to Nato dwarf that of other countries, and his success in delivering a five per cent spending pledge from Nato allies is helping Europe take greater responsibility for its own defence."



Trump had made his controversial claims about Afghanistan as he suggested that Nato wouldn't support the United States if asked.



He said in an interview with Fox News: "We've never needed them. They'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan... and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front line."