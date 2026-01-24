Entertainment News

Jaime King 'blindsided' by husband Austin Sosa's decision to file for divorce

Jaime King was "blindsided" by her husband Austin Sosa filing for divorce.



The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with the investment banker in a secret ceremony after the pair got engaged last July but he is said to have filed paperwork to end the marriage after less than a year - much to the shock of the Hart of Dixie star.



Jaime told Us Weekly: "I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere.



"I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while like many marriages we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship."



King was recently seen with hotelier Vikram Chatwal but insists that the encounter was a "strictly professional business meeting".



She said: "Any recent interactions being referenced publicly were strictly professional business meeting and have no connection to this private matter."



Jaime stressed that she was "focused" on her children James, 12, and Leo, 10, whom she has with her first husband Kyle Newman, in the wake of the divorce.



The White Chicks star added: "This is deeply personal and should remain private, and I hope people will stop making assumptions — particularly ones that unfairly and disproportionately scrutinise women simply for doing their jobs."



King had revealed in October that she was too busy looking after her sons to concentrate on planning a wedding.



She told Us Weekly magazine: “My main focus is them [the kids]. So my main focus is not necessarily planning some extravaganza. My focus is chilling with them, enjoying my time with them.



"Enjoying their time with Austin and our other friends that love them so dearly. It would be too singular of a focus to make it just about a wedding.



"To me, every day is about being very present. And you know, focusing on the children first and foremost. The wedding, it’s honestly not the main thing in terms of a ceremony. It’s just a vow that’s extremely important, and [being] happy and enjoying our time together.



"The most important thing in regards to time with them is just being present. They just need presence, and they need to be heard and they need to be seen.



"They need to know how much that’s valued. As they get older and they’re going through puberty… it’s like everything shifts and changes. So just showing up for them and the way that they need, and sowing upon them the correct morals, values… just how to move through this world in a way, that they’re respectful and kind and gracious and loving."