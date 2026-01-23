Travis Scott reflects on Astroworld tragedy
Scott reflects on Astroworld
Travis Scott would "love to" help Houston "heal" following the Astroworld tragedy.
The 34-year-old rapper was headlining the festival in his Texan hometown in November 2021 when a mass crowd crush claimed the lives of 10 people near the front of the stage and crushed thousands more, and while he is keen to help locals with their grief, he doesn't want to "force" a situation.
He told Rolling Stone magazine: "When I did that festival, I was trying to bring something to where I’m from, and when you look back, it’s like a time that was supposed to be so enjoyable just went wrong.
"I would love to heal that [pain] in the city. But I would also want people to be receptive [to it]. I don’t want to force a reception."
Travis - whose real name is Jacques Webster - believes the tragedy fuelled misconceptions about him.
He said: “Through that experience, I think, there’s a distorted view of who I am and what I care about."
Asked what he'd say to those who view him as personally responsible for what happened, he added: “I wouldn’t tell them anything. I would ask them.
"Sometimes when I read or even hear about some of the s*** that people write, I don’t even know if they believe it.
"I think there’s always been this distorted view of what I am. And it’s my responsibility just to keep showing what it really is.”
Meanwhile, though the Sicko mode hitmaker is open to using artificial intelligence (AI) in his work, he doesn't want his two children, Stormi, seven, and three-year-old Aire - who he has with former partner Kylie Jenner - to use the technology.
He said: “In specific ways, if used right, it could be helpful. I think it’s all about how it’s used.
“You got to challenge the designers and the creatives of the world. Instead of running from something, you got to become a leader in setting a platform and design landscape for it before it just gets too out of control...
“My kids don’t have AI. Having AI right now will compress their ability for their brain to maximise.
"So they got to learn the physical and the actual way of learning so then they know how to actually use AI to their best ability, because if it’s doing everything for you, how do you even know what’s right or wrong?”
