Victoria Beckham's dance at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding was 'cringe-worthy' but 'not sleazy'

'Cringe-worthy,' 'not sleazy'

BANG Showbiz - Jan 22, 2026 / 8:13 am | Story: 595596

A guest at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding has insisted Victoria Beckham's "inappropriate" dance was "not sleazy".

The 26-year-old chef blasted his family in a shock Instagram post earlier this week, and singled out his mother for hijacking his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, which he described as the most "uncomfortable" and humiliating moment of his life.

But after his statement sparked ridicule and a slew of memes about the former Spice Girls singer, an unnamed guest at the 2022 nuptials - where guests were banned from using their cameras - has insisted the only "inappropriate" thing about the moment was Victoria trying to take attention away from the happy couple.

They told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “She was a bit wooden…but not sleazy. [It was] a bit cringe-worthy.

"It was inappropriate but only in the sense that she appeared to be the centre of attention when it should have been about the bride instead. Our takeaway was that there was no grinding. But it was a bit of a stiff, awkward performance.

“It did rather feel like the Beckham show. Marc Anthony had been praising Victoria in between songs, and then you had her go up on the dance floor for this moment. It was a bit much, and Nicola didn’t appear happy.”

In his statement, Brooklyn insisted he was blindsided by the moment because he had been expecting to dance with his 31-year-old bride during family friend Marc Anthony's performance.

He wrote: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.

“I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

In his Instagram statement, Brooklyn blasted his family and insisted he does "not want to reconcile” with Victoria or his dad, Sir David Beckham.

He wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

