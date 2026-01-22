Entertainment News

Victoria Beckham 'looking for new press assistant' for fashion brand

Beckham needs assistant

Photo: © FAMOUS

Victoria Beckham is reportedly looking for a new press assistant and social media intern.



The 51-year-old fashion designer is said to be advertising for new staff for her label, which comes just days after her son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham shared a bombshell statement criticising his family on Monday (19.01.26).



As reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, the job applications call for candidates to be experience in the industry, as well as having excellent communication skills, and the ability to stay calm and organised.



For the press assistant role, the company is offering an annual salary of between £24,000 and £36,000.



The successful applicant will "ensure the smooth running of the press department, build and maintain strong relationships with contacts and monitor the media".



When it comes to the intern role - which will pay between £500 and £1,500 a month - the new staff member would be tasked with handling day-to-day content on all social channels.



They will also need to keep an eye on real-time trends.



Earlier this week, Brooklyn accusing his parents of being responsible for their family rift.



He also accused Victoria of hijacking his first dance with Nicola Peltz Beckham - which featured a performance from Marc Anthony - at their April 2022 wedding, which took place at the Peltz oceanfront estate, named Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida.



In his post on Monday (19.01.26), he said: "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."



On Wednesday morning, Victoria returned to social media with two posts on her Instagram Story to mark Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton's birthday.



Sharing a throwback picture from an old photoshoot, she wrote: "Happy birthday @emmaleebunton, I love you so much!!"



Meanwhile, her husband David is yet to directly respond to their son - who accused his family of putting Brand Beckham "first" - but he appeared on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box to discuss social media use.



Hours after the statement, the retired footballer said his children - who also include sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, and 14-year-old daughter Harper - had “made mistakes” on social media.



He said: "What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF.



“And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.



“And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.



“You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”