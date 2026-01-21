Entertainment News

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively texts 'revealed' in Justin Baldoni case

Photo: © Getty Images

Taylor Swift allegedly told Blake Lively that Justin Baldoni “knows something is coming”.

Messages between the pop superstar and the actress have been unsealed amid the ongoing legal case between Blake and the It Ends With Us director.

Among the hundreds of exhibits revealed on Tuesday is an alleged exchange between the two stars from December 2024.

As reported by USA TODAY, Taylor’s last name was redacted in the messages, though Blake’s legal team identified her by name in a court filing addressing the texts.

In one exhibit, Taylor seemingly sent Blake a screenshot of a PEOPLE article in which Baldoni discussed “trauma” from a past relationship.

In the exchange dated Dec. 5, 2024, Taylor allegedly wrote: “I think this b---- knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin.”

Just over two weeks later, Blake accused her former co-star Justin, 41, of employing “sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct”.

The actress, who played Justin’s on-screen love interest in It Ends With Us, told The New York Times: “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Justin, who also directed the romantic drama, later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as “categorically false”.

Blake appeared to text Taylor back, saying: “[It] rings different when he doesn't end the story by saying 'Did I always listen when they said no? No.' Like he did with me.

“But that must not [have] tested well in the focus group.”

Earlier in the alleged exchange, Blake asked Taylor if everything was “ok”, saying she “felt like a bad friend lately”.

Taylor seemingly told the actress: “I feel distanced from you even more than we are geographically.”

She allegedly added that Blake’s recent messages “felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees”.

She added: “You don't need to apologize. Just come back please.”

Weeks later, Taylor is alleged to have sent Blake a link to an article about Justin being dropped by his agency.

She reportedly wrote: “You won. You did it. And you ... helped so many people who won't have to go through this again.”

Bryan Freedman, who represented Justin and his Wayfarer Studios production company, previously described the claims as “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media”.

In a separate statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Freedman said: “It is shameful that Ms Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations.”

He added that Blake’s legal action was “yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions”.