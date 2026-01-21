Entertainment News

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex Firerose accuses singer of 'narcissistic abuse' alongside shocking recording

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose has accused him of "narcissistic abuse" alongside a shocking voice recording.



The 38-year-old musician - who was married to the country singer for seven months until their split in May 2024 - has posted an uncomfortable audio clip of a man she alleges to be her ex verbally abusing her.



At one point in the Instagram clip - which began with a picture of the former couple - a man can be heard telling her to "shut your f****** mouth".



He continues: "Stand there and cry, why don't you stand there and cry. You deserve every bit of this. You won't f****** stop, you are so selfish. The most selfish f****** human being I've ever known.



"And I've known some selfish people. And you don't even have sense enough after the fifth f****** time.



"I was gonna take you to the chiropractor and go get you some food. And you still won't shut the f*** up."



Firerose can be heard saying: "I don't know when I'm allowed to talk and when I'm not."



The man replies: "Right now, you're not. Stop. It's not my f****** fault."



Alongside the post, Firerose - who first met Cyrus on the set of Hannah Montana and got engaged to him years later in 2022 - wrote: "I spent years being terrified.



"I was trained to be afraid of what would happen if I even dared to think about sharing a glimpse of the truth I was living behind closed doors.



"Over the years, my spirit was systematically worn down so that I became a shell of the person I was. "That is always what happens with narcissistic abuse. It’s not an accident. It’s very much calculated so that the fear of sharing what’s really happening, overrides the agony of surviving it alone."



Last month, Firerose also accused Cyrus - who has denied her past allegations - of "narcissistic abuse", while the former couple both accused each other of verbal and emotional abuse after the breakup.



In her latest post, Firerose alleged: "I remember so clearly, genuinely believing that it would be the end of me if I ever spoke up, even to my closest loved ones that I’d been forced to distance myself from, because I’d be raged at if I called them.



"For every survivor who’s reaching out to me, I’m sharing this for you. You are not alone. I promise, you can survive no matter how unimaginably dark it gets.



"When the power imbalance is also so extreme, it just amplifies the abuse in a way that’s hard to imagine unless you’ve lived it."



Firerose added that she survived "by the grace of God", as she insisted she is no longer "afraid".



She concluded her post: "Only by the grace of God did I survive and have I found my voice again.



"The Bible tells us 'do not be afraid' 365 times, one for every day of the year.



"Thank Christ I’m not afraid anymore. #narcisisticabuse #abuserecovery #survivors"