Entertainment News

Russell Brand granted bail after court appearance

Russell Brand granted bail

Photo: © Getty Images

Russell Brand has been granted bail after a London video court appearance over two additional charges of sexual assault and rape.



The 50-year-old comedian was originally charged with two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault – relating to four different women in incidents between 1999 and 2005 - and pled not guilty in May.



Last month, he was also charged with one count of rape and one of sexual assault – that are alleged to have taken place in 2009 - relating to two further alleged victims.



He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court via video link from the US on Tuesday (01.20.26) and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.



Variety reports, he was bailed to appear at Southwark Crown Court on February 17.



A number of sexual abuse allegations against the Get Him to the Greek actor were first reported in 2023 as part of an investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times newspaper.



Testimony from several women who encountered Brand between 1999 and 2005 revealed accusations against the comedian and broadcaster.



DCI Tariq Farooqi, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said: "The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.



"The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators can be reached via email at [email protected].



"Support is also available through the independent charity Rape Crisis by contacting the 24/7 rape and sexual abuse support line."



Brand - who has three children with his wife Laura Gallacher - denied the allegations when he was first charged by the Metropolitan Police in April.



He said in a video statement on social media: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family... I was a fool, man.



"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."



Brand added: "Of course, I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court. And I'm incredibly grateful for that."