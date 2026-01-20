Entertainment News

Midnight Oil founder Rob Hirst dies aged 70 after battle with cancer

Photo: Justin Ng/Avalon

Midnight Oil founder Rob Hirst has died at the age of 70.



In April 2025, the drummer revealed he had been battling stage three pancreatic cancer since 2023. His band confirmed his death on Tuesday (20.01.26), admitting they have been left "shattered" by the devastating loss.



A statement on their social media pages read: “After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain – ‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness’."



His family is asking for donations to the Australian pancreatic cancer foundation Pankind and music charity Support Act.



In another post, the group admitted: “We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob. For now there are no words but there will always be songs. Love Always from Jim, Martin and Pete.”



Last year, Hirst said he was all for assisted dying.



He told The Australian: “Why should you have to die in terrible, drawn-out pain?



“When you’ve had this amazing life – a life like I’ve had – why should end-of-life be so ­horrific when there’s an alternative?”



Raising awareness for getting checked out for cancer, he went on: “I think that the lesson for me – and maybe why I’ve lasted this long – is because, if you do have any of that kind of symptom, where there’s something that you feel is wrong, just go and get a simple blood test. It could be life-changing, and life-extending.”



The Aussie was a central force in Midnight Oil’s rise, serving as the band’s founding drummer, a core songwriter and one of its most consistent creative drivers across more than four decades. Formed in the mid?1970s, the group became known for its politically charged rock sound, and Hirst’s precise, hard?hitting percussion shaped many of their most recognisable tracks. He co?wrote key songs across the band’s catalogue, including material on landmark albums such as 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, Diesel and Dust and Blue Sky Mining, all of which helped establish Midnight Oil as one of Australia’s most influential exports.



Beyond his work behind the drum kit, Hirst contributed backing vocals and played a major role in the band’s musical direction during periods of intense touring and international success. He remained active during Midnight Oil’s hiatus, recording and performing with projects including Ghostwriters, Backsliders and The Break.



Midnight Oil reunited for tours and new releases in the late 2010s and early 2020s. Their most recent studio album was 2022's Resist.