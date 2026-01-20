Zootropolis 2 becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film
Zootropolis 2 rakes it in
Zootropolis 2 has become Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film of all time.
The Walt Disney Animation Studios film - also known as Zootopia 2 in some countries - has earned $1.7 billion at the global box office, dethroning Pixar Animation Studios' Inside Out 2, which made $1.69 billion after it was released in 2024.
Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment co-chairman, said in a statement: "This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible.
"We're incredibly proud of our filmmakers ... Zootopia 2 is an extraordinary achievement, and we're grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life."
The movie is ninth on the list of highest-grossing films ever worldwide, behind likes of 1997's Titanic, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and the Avatar film franchise.
However, China's Ne Zha 2 is the top-grossing animated film worldwide after it took $2.2 billion at the global box office last year.
Zootropolis 2 - which had a budget of $150 million, and is the sequel to 2016's Zootropolis - sees the first movie’s protagonists, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her aid Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), go undercover as they investigate a case involving a suspicious pit viper called Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).
Zootropolis 2 went on to become the fastest animated Hollywood film to hit the $1 billion mark in global box office earnings.
Meanwhile, Goodwin, 47, was thrilled to have had the opportunity to develop Judy Hopps.
She told The Sun: "I was ecstatic to grow with the character, and it may be a bit weird to say about your own product, but I do think it’s outrageously good."
Elsewhere, Bateman, 57, feared his role as foxy Nick would go to someone else because he did not know if he did a good job in the original Zootropolis movie.
However, he was overjoyed when bosses approached him to reprise the character in the sequel.
Speaking at the London premiere of Zootropolis 2 on November 23, Bateman added to ITN: “I was very excited and flattered when they called back before the first one.
"I was surprised because I really hadn’t done any VoiceOver work before, so very flattered they didn’t recast me for the second one because I wanted another shot at it.”
The actor hopes there will be a lot more Zootropolis films to come.
Bateman said: “I’d love to do five of them. It would be great. Or 10, whatever they want.
"It’s a light lift considering how much work goes into this film, just a little bit that we do [as voice actors]. I really admire the amount of work that goes into it."
