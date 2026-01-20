Entertainment News

Kate Hudson ditched Botox for film role

Kate Hudson ditched Botox

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Hudson gave up Botox jabs for her latest film role.



The Hollywood actress, 46, has revealed she gained weight, shunned make-up and stopped having regular Botox injections in her face while she was shooting her new movie Song Sung Blue because the film was set in the 1980s before wrinkle-freezing jabs had been invented.



She told The Standard newspaper: "Well, the Botox was an easy choice 0 they didn’t have it in the 1980s.



"And you have to remember I grew up around brothers so vanity was never a big thing for me. As I get older, I embrace the wrinkles and the life experience of being a woman.



"There are plenty of people in Hollywood who still prefer a woman in a nice dress but that’s not always me and not where the great stories are."



The actress went on to open up about embracing wellness rituals and admitted her good intentions are often derailed by "cocktails and pasta".



She added: "Actually I would say I am a person who balances wellness with naughtiness. My periods of discipline are interrupted by cocktails and pasta very regularly."



It comes after Kate recently revealed was inspired to record an album by Sir Paul McCartney.



The actress released her debut LP Glorious last year and she explained she had an epiphany after watching the Beatles legend perform at Glastonbury and realising she wasn't "happy" with what she has done with her career to date.



She told The Guardian newspaper: “It was Paul’s 80th birthday and I was sitting at the side of the stage watching him headline Glastonbury.



"I woke up the next morning and felt so emotional. I was, like, ‘I am not happy with my output!’ I mean, I have so much gratitude. But I am not just an actor. "I’ve been a musician my whole life and I never had the courage to do anything with it. I decided I want to take more chances. I want to fail more.”



Hudson vowed to stop "compromising" to please other people after watching Paul in action.



She explained: "[It made me think] about those who compromise and those who don’t. "I thought about being a woman in the industry and all the compromising you do for other people. About doing comedies and being successful in them but still feeling like you’re constantly having to compromise.”