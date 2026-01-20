Entertainment News

Kevin O'Leary eyes James Bond villain role

Photo: © AVALON

Kevin O'Leary wants to be a James Bond villain.



The 71-year-old businessman has won praise after making his movie debut as Milton Rockwell in Marty Supreme and now the Shark Tank investor - who is known as Mr. Wonderful - has set his sights on a bigger role in the future and thinks he could be one of the best bad guys the spy franchise has ever had.



He told People magazine: “I want to be a bad guy and blow stuff up.



"I've sort of made it known and I've said it to a few people.



“I got to be the bad guy in [James] Bond. There's no question. They're not bad enough. I'll do a better job."



After years in reality TV, the former software boss found making a movie very different.



He said: “It's a new experience versus television. I've been doing Shark Tank for 17 years. This is a different game.



“I'm loving it. It's different. It's a unique experience. I'm enjoying it a lot … And I think the difference between this and reality TV is the story. This is a story that is so hard to put down when you're reading the script. It translated beautifully into this amazing film.



"And I predict, I think very good things are going to come from this. It was a wonderful experience shooting it."



Kevin praised his Marty Supreme co-star Timothee Chalamet - who has won Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards for the movie - for his strong work ethic and staying down-to-earth depsite his global stardom.



He said of Timothee: “He's very well-grounded. He's a very normal guy.



“I've met his mother. I hung out with her in New York. We had a great time. He is focused on work and he doesn't screw around until he's got it nailed down. I think that's a good attribute.



"He hasn't let any of the stardom stuff affect him at all. He's the same guy I met at the beginning. Eight months later, he's the same guy.



“I certainly saw what a method actor is like. That's not how I work, but that's how he works. And I think he was fantastic."



If the 30-year-old actor wins an Oscar for Marty Supreme, Kevin is thinking of buying him a special timepiece to celebrate the moment.



He explained: “He's a big watch guy. So am I. We have a lot of fun with watches … we talk about watches all the time."