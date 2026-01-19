Entertainment News

David Letterman coming to Just for Laughs Vancouver with Zach Galifianakis

Letterman in Vancouver

Photo: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty David Letterman arrives at the JFK Library, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Boston.

David Letterman is bringing his comedic stylings to Just for Laughs Vancouver.

The festival says it's the former late-night host's first time performing in Canada since 1978.

He's due to appear on stage for "An Evening with David Letterman and Special Guest Zach Galifianakis" on Feb. 18 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver.

The 78-year-old comedian hosted "Late Night" from 1982 to 1993, and "The Late Show" from 1993 to 2015.

He also hosts the Netflix interview series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

Other festival headliners include James Acaster, Atsuko Okatsuka and Dropout Improv, featuring performers Jeremy Culhane and Vic Michaelis. The festival runs from Feb. 12 to 22.