Jackass star Johnny Knoxville can't be hit over head in stunts after suffering brain haemorrhage

Has to avoid blows to head

BANG Showbiz - Jan 16, 2026 / 6:36 pm | Story: 594712

Johnny Knoxville can no longer be hit over the head during Jackass stunts, after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The 54-year-old stunt performer and actor suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2022 after he was flipped over by a bull during a stunt, leaving him with concussion, a broken wrist and broken rib, and he is now "over [his] limit for concussions".

Speaking on the Books That Changed My Life podcast about the forthcoming fifth Jackass film, he said: "I can’t do anything where I can get another concussion.

"[I’m] way over my limit for concussions, but I don’t care about anything else.

"I just can’t get hit in the head anymore - but a lot of other guys can."

Knoxville admitted Jackass movies are "fun" for him, but added: "[They are] pure hell for the cast."

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star previously told how he nearly put his penis "out of commission" while doing a stunt in which he tried to flip a motorcycle, but it left him with a catheter for more than three years.

He told Variety: "I broke my gym dog a number of years ago.

"That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.

"The doctor said a couple centimetres down and it would’ve been out of commission."

But the Bad Grandpa star joked the birth of his two kids - son, Rocko, 16 and a daughter Arlo, 14, with his wife, film director Naomi Nelson - proves everything is in "working order" now.

Johnny quipped: "But I’ve had two children since then, so it’s in great working order.

"That’s too much information."

Johnny - who also has daughter Madison, 30, with his ex-wife Melanie Cates - previously admitted his family aren't fans of his extreme stunts.

Speaking about the bull incident, he said: "My family doesn’t like me doing this type of thing.

"This is most wicked bull hit I’ve ever taken."

