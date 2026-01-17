Jackass star Johnny Knoxville can't be hit over head in stunts after suffering brain haemorrhage
Has to avoid blows to head
Johnny Knoxville can no longer be hit over the head during Jackass stunts, after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
The 54-year-old stunt performer and actor suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2022 after he was flipped over by a bull during a stunt, leaving him with concussion, a broken wrist and broken rib, and he is now "over [his] limit for concussions".
Speaking on the Books That Changed My Life podcast about the forthcoming fifth Jackass film, he said: "I can’t do anything where I can get another concussion.
"[I’m] way over my limit for concussions, but I don’t care about anything else.
"I just can’t get hit in the head anymore - but a lot of other guys can."
Knoxville admitted Jackass movies are "fun" for him, but added: "[They are] pure hell for the cast."
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star previously told how he nearly put his penis "out of commission" while doing a stunt in which he tried to flip a motorcycle, but it left him with a catheter for more than three years.
He told Variety: "I broke my gym dog a number of years ago.
"That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.
"The doctor said a couple centimetres down and it would’ve been out of commission."
But the Bad Grandpa star joked the birth of his two kids - son, Rocko, 16 and a daughter Arlo, 14, with his wife, film director Naomi Nelson - proves everything is in "working order" now.
Johnny quipped: "But I’ve had two children since then, so it’s in great working order.
"That’s too much information."
Johnny - who also has daughter Madison, 30, with his ex-wife Melanie Cates - previously admitted his family aren't fans of his extreme stunts.
Speaking about the bull incident, he said: "My family doesn’t like me doing this type of thing.
"This is most wicked bull hit I’ve ever taken."
