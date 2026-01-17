Entertainment News

BTS announce new album ARIRANG

Photo: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS have officially unveiled the title of their next studio album, ARIRANG.



The project takes its name from “Arirang,” the beloved Korean folk song recognised worldwide for its emotional pull and cultural importance. Often associated with themes of separation, reunion and shared longing, the song has endured for generations - making it a fitting touchstone for a record rooted in reflection and identity.



According to the group’s team, ARIRANG sees BTS turning inward, drawing on their heritage and lived experiences to craft a body of work only they could create. The album is said to explore the universal emotions that have long defined their music - love, yearning and the complexities of growth - while remaining deeply connected to their beginnings in Korea. Early descriptions suggest a collection that is both intimate and expansive, poised to resonate across cultures and generations.



Momentum surrounding the release has accelerated rapidly in recent days. Digital billboards featuring the album’s striking logo have appeared in major cities including New York, Tokyo, London and Paris. What started as a Seoul?based teaser campaign has quickly evolved into a global visual rollout, with fans sharing images across social platforms and fuelling speculation about what the new era will bring.



The title reveal follows the announcement of BTS’ massive 2026–2027 world tour, which will see the group perform 79 shows across 34 regions spanning Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.



It marks their first trek since their 2018-2019 Love Yourself World Tour.