'I'll never use them again!' Bethenny Frankel blames hotel towels for bacterial infection

Photo: © TikTok - Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel has blamed hotel towels after she contracted a bacterial infection on her face.



The Real Housewives of New York City star has vowed to "never ever" use hotel towels or sheets again after she was struck down with skin inflammation while on holiday St. Barths.



She said on TikTok: "I need you to know that a doctor had to come on here and clarify the facial chlamydia, which I became the unpaid spokesperson for, does not exist.



"The internet is a very scary place. So, I had a bacterial infection from towels.



"It happened once to my daughter. She was the one who recognised it when it happened to me, and it started to happen to her. And towels hold bacteria, so do sheets.



"And if you've ever been behind a hotel looking for your kid's blanket and seeing those disgusting bins of towels and linens, it's not like the second that you take your towel, even in the best of hotels, if they're washing it, like, they just immediately, the towel fairy takes it off and it gets washed."



The 55-year-old star insisted that "even a well cleaned towel still holds bacteria", and she said it's a similar story with make-up sponges.



She added: "You can clean them out as much as you want - they hold bacteria.



"So do powder puffs, so do makeup brushes, so you have to do the best you can, you can't live inside a bubble, but I'm just telling you that I will never, ever in my life use a hotel towel or sheet again, so you're welcome."



Earlier this month, Bethenny revealed she had been "dealing with a bacterial infection" while on vacation.



She shared several photos from her holiday with daughter Bryn, 15, including a close-up of the rash on her face, but didn't explain what led to the infection.



But she noted in a separate video: "My entire face broke out in a rash."