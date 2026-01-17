Entertainment News

Bella Hadid wants more acting roles

Bella Hadid wants to act

Photo: (c) Avalon

Bella Hadid has set her sights on Hollywood because it's her "dream" to become an actress.



The 29-year-old model makes a her small screen debut in Ryan Murphy's new TV series The Beauty - playing a model on a murderous rampage - and Bella has now confessed she's hoping to land more acting roles in the future.



She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would love to keep continuing acting after this. This is a dream of mine.



"I’ve brought my art side and my creativity to modelling, but at the end of the day, I love being able to move, and I love film and acting in general. I love actors because they can be different characters for so many different people."



She added of working with American Horror Story creator Murphy: "Ryan has just an incredible brain. I love his brain. I love his heart.



"He’s somebody I really look up to when it comes to directing, and I think he brings fantasy into so many things. I’m just grateful that he brought me onto this opportunity."



Bella also revealed she wanted to be pushed outside her "comfort zone" for the role and she wanted to look "haggard:.



She told Entertainment Tonight: "When I spoke to Ryan in the beginning, it was very much about being able to go out of my comfort zone.



"I said: 'Ryan, I want you to make me look haggard'. I never want to be the girl next door. I told all of my agents.



"I think I definitely went out of my comfort zone in many different ways. But he pushed me to be a different version of myself, which I've always wanted to do.



"I love adrenaline. I love the rush of being able to do stunts. I wouldn't hurt a fly, which is the funniest part. But the stunt team was so amazing."



She added: "I hope I did a decent job. I'm so nervous ... "



Bella's acting debut comes after a tough few years as she's been battling medical problems related to lyme disease as well as mental health issues.



The catwalk star recently admitted she often started every day in tears as she struggled against the "all-consuming, paralyzing" fears but now believes her "sensitivity" and "awareness" is her "superpower".



In a post on Instagram, she shared a poem about mental health and wrote: "Something I’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. "It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright.



"There is often a deep sense of shame that comes with mental health struggles. I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis.



"Over the years, I’ve learned that this is not a weakness - it’s a part of me. My sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy. In many ways, it can be a superpower. it’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply.



"Whoever deals with this daily too; I want you to remember that you are not alone. and I love you so much.



"I’m lucky to have a support system that listens and understands me."