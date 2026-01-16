Pete Davidson launches podcast series on Netflix
Davidson launches podcast
Pete Davidson is launching a new podcast series.
The 32-year-old comedian is set to host a weekly video podcast filmed inside his home, with The Pete Davidson Show premiering on Netflix on January 30.
Pete - who enjoyed huge success as a cast member on Saturday Night Live - told Tudum: "Netflix was the home of one of my first stand-up specials, so it felt right to bring the podcast there, too. It’s me and my friends talking about anything and everything. It’s going to be a great time."
The upcoming series will mark Pete's forth collaboration with Netflix, having previously made Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli and Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, as well as hosting and curating Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends in 2022.
Meanwhile, Pete previously revealed that he's found the focus on his personal life to be "traumatic".
The comedian has dated a host of famous women, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor, but Pete felt frustrated that people often knew him for his high-profile love life, rather than his comedy talent.
Pete - who recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt - said on The Breakfast Club: "It just got to a point where I was ... I got really tired of my whole career just being like my personal life. And living through that is it's sort of traumatic. Like not to be like lame, but like it's traumatic to live in your own crap all the time."
Pete also hated the experience of being sexualised by the public.
The comedy star - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years - explained: "I don’t want to victimise myself in any way because I’m cool, but the sexualisation of me — if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it ... Seriously. You're just talking about my d*** all day."
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Musical tribute to 'Papa'Peachland - 5:25 pm
- Set for Broadway closureVancouver - 5:08 pm
- Davidson launches podcastEntertainment - 5:07 pm
- Carol Burnett wants to quitEntertainment - 5:07 pm
- Chalamet got a warningEntertainment - 5:06 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]