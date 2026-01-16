Kelly Clarkson delighted about shark being named after her

Entertainment News

Kelly Clarkson the shark

A shark has been named after Kelly Clarkson.



The singer was delighted when couple, Andrea and Darrell Clulow - who teach youngsters about the importance of the marine beasts through their children's book, Finn and Friends, and an organisation of the same name - said on her show that they adopted one, and named it Kelly Sharkson.



During Thursday's (15.01.26's) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 43-year-old host started the segment with: "There's no denying sharks can be intimidating creatures, but they're also beautiful and a central part of our oceans."



Andrea then surprised Kelly that one had been named after her.



Andrea said: "I love sharks, and we had the opportunity last summer to go on a research expedition, and the first shark that we got to … help tag, we adopted, and her name is Kelly Sharkson."



A thrilled Clarkson exclaimed: "Yes!"



Andrea and Darrell wanted to find a way to teach youngsters that "sharks aren't monsters".



Andrea said: "I wrote a story about this shark and his ocean friends, and hopefully kids will read this story and relate to these animals and see them through empathy and not fear."



Kelly reacted: "That's really clever."



Darrell said the book - of which proceeds are being used to support organisations linked with shark research, ocean conservation, and education - is interactive, filled with games, including word searches, as well as blank pages for children to draw sea creatures.



And he hopes that the interactivity of Finn and Friends will help children learn something whilst having fun.



Darrell said: "When a kid sits down and they draw something that they love, they’re forming a connection. They’re not just being lectured about conservation.



"When a child finishes this book and feels inspired to get out and to explore, care about the ocean, imagines themselves maybe as a future marine biologist, or just sees sharks in a different way, that’s our goal."