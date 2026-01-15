Entertainment News

Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea announces debut solo album

Photo: Avalon

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has unveiled plans for his debut solo album.



The Under The Bridge star - who released his first single, A Plea, last month - will drop 10-track LP Honora on March 27, while he's also confirmed live dates across North America, Europe and the UK.



Flea has played bass and trumpet on the record, while he enlisted an "elite band of modern jazz visionaries" to perform on the tracks, alongside special vocalists like Nick Cave and Radiohead's Thom Yorke.



Musicians making up the Honora band include producer and saxophonist Josh Johnson, drummer Deantoni Parks, guitarist Jeff Parker, and bassist Anna Butterss.



The likes of Mauro Refosco - who has worked with David Byrne and Atoms For Peace - are also involved, as well as Bright Eyes' Nate Walcott.



As well as six original compositions, the collection is set to include interpretations of songs by the likes of Frank Ocean, Jimmy Webb and George Clinton.



Flea dropped new single Traffic Lights - which was co-written with Johnson and Yorke - on Wednesday (14.01.26).



He said of the song: "Deantoni and I played what became Traffic Lights the first day. Something about it reminded me of Atoms For Peace, so I sent it to Thom.



"Just knowing him, I thought it would be a rhythm and a sensibility that he would relate to. And I was right, he did.



"With a gorgeous melody and the words, you know, about living in the ‘upside down’ and how do you make sense of things when we’re getting all this fake s*** and real s***?



“Everyone has their ways of dealing with the world. But he’s just the warmest, free flowing, jamming motherf*****.”



On May 7, Flea kicks off an intimate tour promoting the record, starting with six dates across North America.



He'll then move onto shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, London and Paris, with tickets for all shows going on general sale at 10am local time on January 23.







Flea - Honora tracklisting:







1. Golden Wingship



2. A Plea



3. Traffic Lights



4. Frailed



5. Morning Cry



6. Maggot Brain



7. Wichita Lineman



8. Thinkin Bout You



9. Willow Weep For Me



10. Free As I Want To Be