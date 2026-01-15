Entertainment News

Nicola Peltz Beckham lands starring role in new indie drama

Nicola Peltz Beckham is set to star in new indie drama Prima.



The 31-year-old star - who first started acting with a role in 2006's Deck The Halls - has landed a leading role in the upcoming directorial debut from The Morelli Brothers, which is based on a character and story of her own creation.



According to Deadline, the film will star Peltz Beckham as a committed prima ballerina raised by her tough grandmother (Faye Dunaway), who unravels after changes to her ballet company.



The head of the company (Jack Huston) ties the knot with a contemporary choreographer played by Betty Gabriel, which sparks a power struggle threatening the future of the institution and its traditions.



Margo is left doubting her life choices, while her path could be changed forever.



Luca and Alessandro Morelli are set to direct, with the most recent screenplay draft written by Jenny Taylor-Whitehorn.



That in turn was adapted from Allie Avital and Alia Azamat Ashkenazi's script, and based on Peltz Beckham's concept.



News of the role comes after it was confirmed Brooklyn Beckham's wife will appear as a guest star in Ryan Murphy's new thriller series The Beauty on FX and Disney+.



As well as Peltz Beckham, the series will feature other guests stars including Billy Eichner, Bella Hadid, John Carroll Lynch, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor and more.



In a press release, Disney said: "The world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways.



"FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth.



"As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences."



They end up in the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), who has been described as "a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed The Beauty" and "will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire".



The Beauty - which drops next week - will mark Peltz Beckham's first role since 2024 film Lola, while her previous big screen credits include The Last Airbender, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Our House and Holidate.



In the world of TV, she was in an episode of Welcome To Chippendales in 2022, five years after appearing in an episode of Inhumans.



From 2013 to 2015, she played Bradley Martin across three seasons of Bates Model, while she's also appeared in music videos for Miley Cyrus and Zayn Malik.