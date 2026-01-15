Entertainment News

Nikki Glaser axed joke about Timothee Chalamet

Nikki Glaser axed joke

Photo: © Getty Images

Nikki Glaser cut a joke about Timothee Chalamet's sex life from her Golden Globes routine.



The 41-year-old comedian returned to host the annual awards ceremony over the weekend, and Nikki has confessed to writing a joke about Timothee - who is dating make-up mogul Kylie Jenner - before eventually omitting it from her routine.



Nikki shared the joke during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, saying: "Amy Poehler is here for her podcast Good Hang, which is what Timothee Chalamet says after sex."



Despite this, Nikki still made a joke about the 30-year-old actor - who played a table tennis star in Marty Supreme - at the Golden Globes.



She quipped: "This is interesting, not a lot of people know this, but Timothee Chalamet is the first actor in history to have to put on muscle for a movie about ping pong. He gained over 60 ounces! It’s insane!"



Nikki also planned to joke about Sydney Sweeney if she attended the ceremony.



The comedian planned to joke: "Tonight is a night of celebration but we can’t ignore that it’s a weird time in Hollywood. People just aren’t going to the theatre to see things. If you don’t believe me, there was a movie this year where Sydney Sweeney played a lesbian who just bounced around in tiny shorts for two hours and it made $14."



Prior to the ceremony, Nikki explained that she hoped to strike the "perfect note" at the Golden Globes.



She told Variety: "You don’t want to touch on anything that’s going to bring the whole room down or remind them of something really tragic. But at the same time, you don’t want to completely ignore it. There are certain nods we’re doing without going too heavy- handed. I’m trying to find the perfect note to hit.



"In terms of politics, I feel like we’re all just so tired at this point, and it’s almost like all we have to do now is kind of laugh about it, and really looking to this award show as an escape from it."