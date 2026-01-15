282271
282308
Entertainment News  

Spencer Pratt felt isolated after Los Angeles fires

Spencer Pratt felt isolated

BANG Showbiz - Jan 14, 2026 / 5:44 pm | Story: 594260

Spencer Pratt felt isolated in the aftermath of the Los Angeles fires in 2025.

The 42-year-old TV star and Heidi Montag, his wife, lost their home in the devastating wildfires early last year, and Spencer admits that he felt incredibly isolated in the weeks and months after the fires.

The reality TV star told Us Weekly: "It’s worse than ever now because I still need to use fame to rebuild what I got to.

"I’d be at peace if my insurance hadn’t dropped us and I was rebuilding our house right now … I feel the most untethered to anything. The only things left are my kids and Heidi. And my parents, but they’re such a wreck that you can’t call my mom without her crying. I am in an abyss."

Earlier this month, Spencer launched his campaign to become the mayor of Los Angeles.

Spencer said: "The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favours with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash.

"Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor."

Spencer promised to overhaul the city while speaking at the They Let Us Burn! protest.

He explained: "This is a mission, and we're gonna expose the system.

"We're going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our life and when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera-ready again."

Spencer also slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The TV star - who has been married to Heidi since 2008 - said: "Gavin Newsom and the state of California created an insurance market so hostile that every major carrier stopped writing policies and dropped our families and our neighbours just before the sparks flew here in the Palisades."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Weird Wednesday: Give Us Plates!

Weird Wednesday: Give Us Plates!

Galleries | January 14, 2026
The Tango

Nikki Glaser omitted Brad Pitt joke at Golden Globes

Showbiz | January 14, 2026
The Tango

Dog park

Must Watch | January 14, 2026
The Tango

Baby's first steps

Must Watch | January 14, 2026
The Tango

Mid-Week Memes- January 14, 2026

Galleries | January 14, 2026


278398
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
281413


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


280119
280114



281792
280881