Entertainment News

Spencer Pratt felt isolated after Los Angeles fires

Spencer Pratt felt isolated

Photo: (c) Avalon

Spencer Pratt felt isolated in the aftermath of the Los Angeles fires in 2025.



The 42-year-old TV star and Heidi Montag, his wife, lost their home in the devastating wildfires early last year, and Spencer admits that he felt incredibly isolated in the weeks and months after the fires.



The reality TV star told Us Weekly: "It’s worse than ever now because I still need to use fame to rebuild what I got to.



"I’d be at peace if my insurance hadn’t dropped us and I was rebuilding our house right now … I feel the most untethered to anything. The only things left are my kids and Heidi. And my parents, but they’re such a wreck that you can’t call my mom without her crying. I am in an abyss."



Earlier this month, Spencer launched his campaign to become the mayor of Los Angeles.



Spencer said: "The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favours with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash.



"Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor."



Spencer promised to overhaul the city while speaking at the They Let Us Burn! protest.



He explained: "This is a mission, and we're gonna expose the system.



"We're going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our life and when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera-ready again."



Spencer also slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom.



The TV star - who has been married to Heidi since 2008 - said: "Gavin Newsom and the state of California created an insurance market so hostile that every major carrier stopped writing policies and dropped our families and our neighbours just before the sparks flew here in the Palisades."